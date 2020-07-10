Crime & Punishment

Woman commits suicide at Doblo Gonno

A 35-year old woman committed suicide by hanging in her room at Doblo Gonno in Accra.

The body of Gladys Lawoe had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra.



The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, said police at Amasaman were investigating the suicide.



According to her, the husband of the deceased (name withheld) told the Amasaman Police that he left behind his wife and five children at home before leaving for work on the fateful day.



The Police PRO said while at work, the husband received a distress call from a neighbour that the wife had committed suicide by hanging herself in the room.

DSP Tenge said the police immediately proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in their hall and chamber apartment.



She said information gathered, indicated that the deceased’s 10-year-old son entered the room at about 10:50 am, and found the body of his mother hanging.



DSP Tenge said the boy raised the alarm, which attracted a neighbour, who rushed to save her, to no avail.

