Woodin unveiled as GFA official textile partner in GH¢250,000 deal

Passion and fashion have found a new common home as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Woodin have outdoored a new GH¢250,000 sponsorship that will make Woodin the official textile sponsor of the Association.

In what is expected to be another feather in the cup of the GFA and its new leadership’s campaign to bring back the love in the football fraternity, this new partnership will bring some style and culture to the game in a more relatable.



Speaking at a short ceremony at the GTP offices at Tema, GFA boss, Kurt Okraku described this partnership as a collaboration of fashion and passion that is expected to draw lovers of the game closer than before.



He added that especially now when the players of the Black Stars are preparing for the African Cup of Nations and the 2022 Mundial in Qatar, this new pact comes in at the right time.



"This is a game changer: we are marrying football with fashion. fashion is derived by passion, and passion drives football and we believe that it's a natural thing and it will always be a win win situation for both entities," he told GhanaWeb in an interview after the outdooring event.



On her part, Gina Mensah, the Head of Marketing at Woodin, stated that with footballers being great influencers of fashion trends across the world, the company



She added that while there is an agreement to have this partnership for 3 years, the current deal is for a year, with the possibility of extending it for the rest of the initial plan of three years.

"Such a large ambit of responsibilities and management of diverse people must inspire diversity and passion. This is what Woodin also stands for," she explained.



As part of the partnership, Woodin will supply players and technical teams of the national teams, players of the national teams, as well as staff of the GFA with, among other things, customized fabrics and sports leisurewear including polo shirts, caps and hoodies.



Also, Woodin will make available 1,200 yards of customized Woodin fabric to the GFA for use as their official Friday wear, 490 polo shirts, joggers, bomber jackets and 390 pieces of baseball caps to the Football body.







