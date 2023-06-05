6
You are in the wrong profession if you aim to make money in politics - Kwabena Donkor

Kwabena Donkor12121312121212 Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has dashed the hopes and dreams of individuals who are in or are thinking of venturing into politics for money.

The former Minister of Energy furthered that politics has always been about development for him and nothing more.

Dr. Donkor was speaking in an interview with GhananaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on GhanaWeb TV.

The MP for Pru East in this interview emphasised that it is erroneous to join politics solely to make money because you can never make an impact in your work. Adding that, if you are in politics to make money, then you are in the wrong profession.

However, he stated that when you save people through politics, you gain the appropriate recognitions and networks you need.

“Politics is not about making money. Unfortunately, that is the perception that some have and I believe it is an erroneous perception. If you come into politics to make money, you will never make an impact. Come to politics to save people and by saving the people, you have the appropriate recognition. You will build the appropriate networks that you may later be able to leverage for a livelihood once you've left politics.

“Politics must never be about making money. Anybody who comes into politics to make money is in the wrong profession and definitely, the nemesis will catch up with the person,” he concluded.



