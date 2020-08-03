General News

You can’t be speaking only big grammar, talk about the economy too- Gyampo to Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Vice Presidential Candidate

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has advised Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to former President John Mahama to talk about the economy when she gets the least opportunity to do so.

According to him, she cannot speak without talking about the economy which is one of the most important issues in governance.



“She did so well in her speech but I think that the challenge is she said nothing about the economy. In a post-COVID regime if you are thinking about how governance has to be carried out after COVID, you cannot talk without the economy. Because you know how COVID is ravaging economies of nations and you do not need to be an economist to talk about the economy”, he spoke on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“People debate budget and economic policies of government on the floor of Parliament and they do not know anything about economy”, he stressed.

On his assessment of what Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang brings on the table, Professor Gyampo said “she is one of the reasons why the 2020 elections is going to be competitive, particularly given the fact that people are being cautious.”



“When we started and her name came up people were saying all manner of things. But it seems to me that as time progresses, people are now getting cautions”, he added.



“You are cautious because if you are not careful your comments may be seen as an attack on womanhood”, he emphasized.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.