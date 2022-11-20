You can't lecture us on which language to use - Ablakwa hits back at Ofori-Atta

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticized Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta for trying to school the Minority on their choice of words in their grounds for their vote of censure.

The 5th ground the Minority cited for the vote of censure says "Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis"



Ken Ofori Atta speaking during proceedings of the Ad-hoc Committee probing the motion of censure against him described the choice of words as "worrying"



"Hon Co-Chairs, these are very strong language. The choice of words for this part of the motion is worrying, especially as it relates to the functioning of the whole national economy. The truth is, considerable progress has been made under my tenure as Minister for Finance. Since 2017, we have competently managed the economy".



But Okudzeto Ablakwa who was a member of the Committee disagreed.



He said: I don’t think we will be taking a lecture on language from the minister. It appears he wants to lecture us on language and I thought we should place matters in proper perspective" he said.

Censure motion



The minority moved a censure motion to get the Finance minister out of office on the following grounds



-Despicable conflict of interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.



-Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 -Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral:



-Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:

-Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:



-Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;



-Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship