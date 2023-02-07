You can’t sanction Alan if you have not sanctioned Bawumia - Nana Ohene Ntow

Nana Ohene Ntow a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and a spokesperson for former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng has said that there is nobody in the party who will be able to sanction them for starting their flagbearership campaign early.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that they are aware the party has not been able to conclude on when they will have their congress but that does not also prevent them from meeting delegates.



According to him whiles others have started campaigning already, the Alan team cannot sit down and wait for the party to issue its command before they also go out to campaign.



"...If nobody has been able to sanction Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, if nobody has been able to sanction Kennedy Agyapong, nobody can sanction Alan Kyeremanteng," he said.



Date for NPP congress: National Council meeting ends inconclusive



A February 02, 2023 meeting of the National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended inconclusively.

The meeting was called to decide on timelines for presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The party via a December 2022 statement disclaimed reports that the party had set November 2023 and January 2024 to elect its presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates (where there are sitting MPs) respectively.



The NPP also disclaimed that April 2024 had been slated for constituencies without sitting MPs.



National Communications Director of the party, Richard Ahiagbah wrote about the meeting on Twitter: "The NPP has just concluded a successful NEC & NC meetings and the unified position is to enable broad consultations to achieve a consensus position on when to hold the Presidential & Parliamentary primaries Long live the NPP."



