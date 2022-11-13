‘You still want me to go to jail for what reason’ – ‘Emotional’ Bulldog asks Shatta Wale

Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Nana Asiamah Hanson, Artiste Manager, has been wondering why his former artiste, Shatta Wale, would be accusing him of having a hand in the untimely demise of his colleague and friend Fennec Okyere.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king in a viral social media video alleged that his former manager, Bulldog – as he is known popularly – wants to kill him just like the way he killed Fennec Okyere.



Shatta Wale later in a post on Facebook indicated that he is ready to tell any court what Bullgod told him about the murder of Fennec Okyere.



He wrote: “Bull Dog, since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo Addo won’t give you a murder (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can’t fight time!!!”



But Bulldog has since sued Shatta Wale for defamation.



According to him, the day Shatta Wale was making the allegations was exactly the seventh year he [Shatta Wale] made similar allegations which he could not prove when the police invited him.

“What has happened today, has happened before [7 years ago]. The day Shatta Wale made that pronouncement [on social media] was actually the seventh year since the first one happened. He [Shatta Wale] organised a press conference on that day, went on Sammy Flex’s radio show and said a lot of things including what he said recently.



“At the time he said I will kill him just like I killed the other guy. We went to the police and he told the police that he was angry at the time but he was kidding. He was told to go and not to make such utterances again,” Bulldog 'emotionally' said on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme.



He added “when we went to the police station, he had my wife’s naked picture on his phone and he even showed it to the police. I have gone through a lot; I have gone through so much to help build [Shatta Wale’s brand]. So, if Shatta Wale could not consider my kids as his kids, consider my wife as his wife, and my parents as his, then what can I do? It is only the court that can settle our case.”



Bulldog continued: “The late Fennec Okyere ate from my house, I feel that Fennec is with us in spirit at the moment saying that 'these guys are worrying you,' because that is how we lived. I have been to court on this matter for four years.



“The day that the court discharged me was the same day that Shatta Wale was being signed at Zylofon. While driving to where the signing was taking place from the court, I cried through the journey because I was tired…”

“Police have done all the necessary investigations for four years [but to no avail], today, you have come back to say ‘I will kill you like I killed the other guy’…after all these years and the things I have been through and you [Shatta Wale] still want me to go to jail for what reason?” he quizzed.







