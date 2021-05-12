You worsen your position when you come out with excuses - Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe to gov't

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Statesman and founding member New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that the government is currently making up excuses to not fix the country.

Speaking in relation to the current fix the country situation he shared, the youth of the country raising the issue are just stating facts and what they are currently suffering in the country.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet show, he said, “They are only saying we don’t have food, we have no jobs after completing school for years and we should be provided with that. That’s all they are saying”.



He went on to say, what the government should be focused on now is how to look for ways of solving the issues being raised by the youth rather than finding excuses not to solve those issues.

Dr Tamakloe explained that, the finance minister coming out to say the government not being able to fix the country is as a result of COVID-19 is just an excuse. He argues Ghana is not the only county suffering from COVID-19 and does not understand why it should be used as an excuse for the current situation in the country.



“Ghana is not the only nation in the world struck by COVID-19. When you come out with excuses you worsen your position”, he stated.



He motioned, even the strongest capitalist nation in the world, the USA together with other countries were all affected so, “I don’t understand any country for that matter Ghana, will always use the COVID-19 as an excuse for the mess in the economy”.



He advised that instead of them coming up with excuses not to fix the country, “They should rather engage the youth, have a discussion with them and find out what exactly their needs are rather than coming up with excuses not to get the job done”.