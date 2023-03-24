'Young' Mahama messed Ghana up, I will defeat him in a tennis match – Afriyie Akoto

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to a two-hour tennis match to determine who is more athletic.

Appearing on the Thursday, March 23, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the host, Kwame Sefa Kayi highlighted concerns raised by some critics of the 74-year-old in relation to his age and ambition.



In response, Mr Akoto who recently resigned from his position as Minister for Food and Agriculture to pursue his presidential ambition threw a challenge to his critics.



“It is not about brains alone but we also talking about strength. I would like whoever is raising such issues to come to Golden Tulip Tennis Club on Saturday morning and pick up a racket so we can face off for two hours and see who will fall,” he stated.



While noting some presidents who are advanced in age across the world, Dr Akoto cited former President John Dramani Mahama as an example of a president who failed to deliver despite being relatively young.



“President Biden is 81, now he is going for a second term. Ouattara is coming off at the age of 80. I mean, [Akufo-Addo] will be 79 next week], and you see the way he works, 24 hours. Today you hear he is in Dakar the next moment he is in Qatar and other places. We saw those who came to reign at a younger age. President Mahama was in his 50s but he made us sleep in darkness and collapsed people’s businesses forever and ever."

Asked by the host if he is stronger than Mr Mahama, Dr Akoto retorted: “he should come and let’s play tennis. We will see who is stronger.”







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









GA/SARA