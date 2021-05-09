Your response to #FixTheCountry campaign not the solution to issues raise – Bawumia told

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy information minister, has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s response to the #FixTheCountry social media campaign, as not the solution to the issues raised by the protestors.

Speaking on News File on Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Saturday, Kwakye Ofosu indicated that Dr Bawumia’s responses did not tackle the identified problems from the campaign.



“With the greatest respect to the Vice President and my friend Gideon, these responses do not address the concerns that are being raised. People are saying that they are living under excruciating hardships”.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following the public uproar on issues affecting the citizenry, took to his Facebook timeline on Thursday and assured that the government is poised to get a solution.



He said, “the job of the government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.”



On dumsor, the Vice President’s post said that in March, he led the launch of an ECG Mobile App to enable citizens to purchase electricity credit via mobile money.

But Kwakye Ofosu questioned the connection to the current issues.



“How does that address the concern of the man who goes to the pump today and now he’s paying far more than he did in the past,” Kwakye Ofosu quizzed.



He added that the automation of the government’s services does not address the concerns that are raised about hardship.



“Again, you must engage in this hardship against the backdrop of commitments and promises that the same Vice President when he wanted to be elected to public office [made]” he said.



“He [Bawumia] said that taxes hurt the economy, and yet as head of the economic management team, he has orchestrated the imposition of as many as 12 different taxes,” Kwakye Ofosu noted.

“These 12 taxes have combined to have the effect that it is having on the people of Ghana, so when they complain, it is not automation of government’s services that resolves these issues.”



Kwakye Ofosu believes the #FixTheCountry campaigners’ formal notice served to the police about their campaign was a comprehensive one, therefore preventing them would be unfair.



“They go a step further to indicate what specifics that would be taken to ensure that we do not have instances of escalation of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.”



He said, preventing the demonstrators rather compounds the situation of they are already suffering.



“In other words, they are being prevented from crime after they have been punched in their guts, you cannot do that to any people,” he said.