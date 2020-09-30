1.2 million SHS graduates to be employed – Employment Minister

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Government is strategically planning to ensure the employment of about 1.2 million graduates from Senior High Schools as well as technical and vocational institutions, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has revealed.

He said the high patronage of the free SHS has compelled government to find a lasting solution to the unemployment of second cycle graduates.



The sector minister indicated that the mass intake of students in the Free SHS will see the rise of unemployment but government is working hard to tackle the issue.



“The issue of unemployment is expected to grow in the short to medium term due to the success of the government’s free SHS program and the planned TVET for Senior High Technical Schools," the Minister said at the launch of a report by the World Bank on youth unemployment in Ghana.



He added, “More than 1.2 million young people will be graduating annually from second cycle institutions to enrol in tertiary education or training or move directly into the labour markets. This is an increase from the 800,000 students enrolled in secondary schools in 2016. Efforts must therefore be doubled to ensure that employment opportunities exist for the products of our education and training institutions.”

According to him, government will encourage the youth to enroll in agribusiness and also nurture people with entrepreneurship qualities.



“The cassava enterprise project, national entrepreneurship plan and presidential pitch are key examples of some of the interventions the government is using to provide jobs for young persons. These efforts are in addition to traditional employment opportunities in the formal sectors of the economy,” Ignatius Baffour-Awuah said.



The Minister also noted that government will partner with local and international entities to ensure the employment of young people.