1,393 people have so far benefitted from National Rental Assistance Scheme – Minister

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye has revealed that a total of 1,393 people have benefitted from National Rental Assistance Scheme as of December 31, 2023.

According to the Minister, the Scheme offers support to all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation.



"These are not party people, no, we don’t give it to party people. It is being run by a private company and they have their website and contact number. When you apply, they assess and if you qualify get the support. As I sit here, nobody has come to me to seek assistance. Everyone can go and do it.”



The National Rental Assistance Scheme which was launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on 31st January 2023, pays rent advances for all qualified applicants who are in the process of renewing or renting a room, an apartment or a complete house. Our services allow renters to make monthly affordable rent payments.

To qualify, an applicant must show proof of employment (3 months payslips), proof of income (3 months official bank statements or mobile money statements), or audited financial statements (for business owners).



An applicant must also complete an online or paper application form, submit 2 forms of national identifications, and pay an application processing fee of 100 cedis. If an application is approved, the National Rental Assistance Scheme will arrange with your chosen landlord, pay the rent advance directly, and sign all required tenancy documentation.



Tenant takes possession of the rental property thereafter and rent payment is always due on the 1st of each month.