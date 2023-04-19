10% tax on sports betting is a lazy way of generating revenue - Government told

The government’s new 10% tax on earnings from sports betting is a lazy approach of making money, a member of the Concerned Bettors of Ghana (CBOG), has said.

The member, who gave his name only as Abednego, explained that by the government’s new approach, it does not care about the numbers of times or even how much they lose.



Speaking on Say It Loud on GhanaWeb TV, he explained that it takes a lot of sacrifices for them to be able to stake bets and for the government, which has not provided them with jobs, will then decide to take part of their earnings.



He was responding to a question on what he would do when the tax takes effect.



“If it does, I think it’s a lazy way of making money. Betting companies are paying tax. If they are paying tax, I don’t know why their customers must be taxed when they earn money from betting? Because they are not interested in what I’m losing.



“If I lose GH¢100 today and I am able to win, let’s say GH¢300 tomorrow, and you take 10% out of it, I think that’s a lazy way of making money,” he lamented.

Abednego was part of a team of six who spoke to GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on the new sports betting tax that has just been signed into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



