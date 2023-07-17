12 years a security guard, now a CEO - Woman shares humbling story

At any given point of one’s career, irrespective of the field, progression to the next level - whether within the same organisation or onto another, can be a dauting task, let alone the demands associated with it.

In Ghana, making a career switch could either be the make-or-break situation as one has to contend with the challenges and tasks that comes with it.



But in spite of these uncertain moves, a young woman has shared her story of determination, resilience and willingness to make a niche for herself in the downstream oil and gas sector in Ghana.



Millicent Bruce, who is now Chief Executive Officer of Kwamms Petroleum, started out working as a security guard for 12 years, where she was able to work her way up into the energy sector.



Recounting her journey to some students from tertiary institutions at the second edition of the Energy Career Seminar, Bruce said she later began working as a marketing executive with an oil firm after studying supply chain for her first degree.



Still determined to follow her passion of becoming a self-made expert in the field, Bruce said she received support from some benevolent persons in the energy sector.



She currently works on the installation of tanks and dispensers (fuel pump) for institutions and individuals.

Her drive to be the best in this field has earned her recognition as one of the go-to people for delivering this service in Ghana.



“There is nothing interesting in life as what I have experienced; starting life as a security lady, studying to become an expert in investigations and security, moving through to be in authority of health and safety and firefighting gave me the hope that the sky was a starting point.



“I kept moving till I found myself in the classroom studying supply chain. Unilever Ghana Ltd gave me the chance to practice what I studied in school, which comprises procurement, planning, production, distribution and warehousing. I didn’t stop there, I kept striving…,” she recounted.



