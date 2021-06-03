13% transport fare hike 'insult' to us – Concerned drivers

File photo: Tro-tro station

The Concerned Drivers Association has said the 13 per cent transport fare hike announced on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 is an “insult” to its members and has vowed to implement a 20-per cent increase.

The PRO of the group, Mr. David Agboado, told Class News in an interview that: “We are communicating to our passengers and our cherished customers that from Saturday, we are charging 20 per cent, not the 13 per cent, but even the 13 per cent that they are charging, you go through their price list and see whether it’s 13 per cent. It’s not”.



A statement co-signed by the General Secretaries of the Ghana Public Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr. Godfred Abulbire and theGhana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), Mr. Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, indicated that "after long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all category of services has been agreed upon".



It takes effect from Saturday, 5 June 2021.

This, the statement further noted, is "to accommodate, predominantly, an increase in the price of fuel".



The reviewed transport fares will cover inter-city(tro-tro), inter-city (long-distance) and shared taxi vehicles.



The concerned drivers, however, said they will not go by the official fare hike.