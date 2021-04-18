14,000 people to benefit from Ghana-Norway DTC partnership

Minister Ursula Owusu meets with Norwegian ambassador to Ghana

14,000 beneficiaries will be trained in three(3) years under the Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) Initiative being implemented by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) in partnership with the ITU and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

According to the Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the project aims at supporting four selected countries to develop digital skills in mainly rural communities utilizing GIFECs network of Community ICT Centres around the country.



The beneficiaries will include women entrepreneurs, teachers, students, Persons living with disability, head porters, school dropouts, etc.



She said this when the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Gunnar Holm, paid a courtesy call on her to discuss the Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) Initiative.



H.E Gunnar Holm pledged his government’s commitment to assist Ghana in her quest to utilize Technology to improve service delivery at all levels and congratulated the Minister on her reappointment.

Mrs. Owusu Ekuful reiterated the government’s resolve to accelerate the use of digital technology, applications and services at all levels, protect our digital infrastructure and enhance capacity building and digital skills acquisition for our youth.



“Ghana is grateful for Norway’s support for the DTC project and looks forward to an enhanced cooperation between the 2 countries in this area” she added.



Present at the meeting were Mr. Kofi Asante, Administrator of GIFEC, Mrs. Magdalene Appenteng, Chief Director of MoCD and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and MoCD.