15% increment in transport fares inadequate – Sofoline drivers

Members of the Sofoline Drivers’ Union in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have rejected the 15% transport fare increment amidst threats to demonstrate against the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) National Chairman and the Transport Minister if the percentage is not reviewed upwards.

They lament the 15% increase is woefully inadequate to cover the cost of fuel price hikes, social distancing directive, amongst others.



Chairman of the group Albert Boamah accused the national leadership of GPRTU of conniving with the transport ministry to force the 15% on drivers.



He insisted that his members will be forced to defy the COVID-19 protocol by loading passenger to full capacity if nothing is done immediately.



Meanwhile, the Industrial Relations Officer of the Greater Regional Branch of GPRTU, Abass Ibrahim Moro has thrown his support behind his colleagues in the Ashanti region.

Speaking to Class Business, Alhaji Imoro said: “Someone is saying this is the first upward transport adjustment in 2020 without proper explanation to drivers so we have every right to stand against it.



“GPRTU is a democratic union, when Ghana was not practising democracy, when we were in an era of coups, GPRTU was practising democracy so it is their right to demonstrate because to be honest with you, we were looking for something around 30, 40, 50 per cent increment and our leadership came up with this 15%.



This is because currently, no one controls fuel prices. All the filling stations have different prices…”

