18-year-old becomes Ghana's youngest qualified Chartered accountant

Ug Princess Korkor New.jfif Princess Korkor Boateng is 18 years

Fri, 5 May 2023

The University of Ghana has announced its youngest student at the University’s Business School (UGBS) to have achieved the highest professional level in accountancy.

At 18 years, Princess Korkor Boateng has achieved the feat of being the youngest ever student to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in the history of Ghana.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, the University of Ghana congratulated Korkor with these words;

“Congratulations Princess Korkor Boateng. We are proud of you.”

The post continued;

“Princess Korkor Boateng, Level 400 UGBS Student, for emerging as the youngest person ever, at age 18, to qualify to be a Chartered Accountant in Ghana, for 2023. Ayekoo.”

