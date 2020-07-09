Business News

1D1F: Atebubu cassava processing plant 99% complete

The One District One Factory Secretariat has announced that the cassava processing Factory at Atebubu Amantin is 90% complete.

The secretariat said the products to be produced include starch and ethanol.



The One District One Factory was a campaign promise by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Apart from the cassava processing factory at Atebubu Amantin, some of the other factories that have been built are being built include the Ekumfi Juice Factory and the fertilizer factory at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

