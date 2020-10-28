1D1F: There aren’t enough raw materials to feed factories – Chamber of Agribusiness to govt

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The government has been called upon to ensure that raw materials are readily available to feed the factories being created under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness, Ghana, Anthony Morrison, told Etornam Sey on TV3 New Day Wednesday, October 28 ahead of the 2021 budget presentation by the Finance Minister that efforts must be made to ensure that the raw materials are made available.



Without the raw materials, he said, the factories will not be able to function properly.



"There are no raw materials for the factories,” he said.

The Akufo-Addo administration is currently facilitating the establishment of factories in each of the districts across the country.



The factories, according to the government is expected to reduce the unemployment rate in the country and serve to provide a readily available market for farmers.