Business News

1D1F doing very well - Dr Bawumia

According to Vice President Bawumia, 76 factories under 1D1F are operational

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the I District I Factory (ID1F) policy is really doing well as far as the NPP government is concerned.

According to him, under the 1D1F policy, 76 factories are operational.



He explained that out of the 76, 28 factories are new whilst 48 of them are existing companies which have been financially supported by the government.



Reacting to comments by some Ghanaians that the government has failed in building new factories but rather depending on already existing factories, he said some of the factories could have collapsed if the government did not intervene, saying supporting those factories saved jobs

Dr Bawumia, speaking on Accra based Peace FM said , “If a business was a the verge of collapsing and you support it, it means that you have helped the situation,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia said government will keep supporting existing factories and as well build new factories to create employment opportunities for the youth.



Meanwhile, he was sure that the NPP government will retain power to continue these projects.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.