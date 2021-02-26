1D1F the most revolutionary intervention in Ghana since independence – Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry-designate, Alan Kyerematen has lauded the Akufo-Addo government for introducing the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) policy in Ghana.

He averred that the initiative taken by the Akufo-Addo led government is one of the most revolutionary interventions to have been introduced in Ghana since 1957.



Answering questions on 1D1F during his vetting with the Appointments Committee in Parliament Friday, February 26, 2021, Alan Kyerematen said, “I think it is appropriate for me to indicate that the 1D1F initiative which has been led by the Ministry of Trades and Industry is one of the most revolutionary interventions to have been introduced in our country since independence.”



He continued that the 1D1F initiative has brought jobs to the ordinary and this, in turn, has led to the development of the nation.



According to him, the 1D1F “goes to the core of bringing in industry and development to the doorstep of the ordinary people and that is why we have pursued with aggression this whole programme of 1 District 1 Factory.”

The Trade and Industry Minister-designate noted that a total of 232 projects have been implemented under the 1D1F programme.



Out of 232 companies, only 64 are existing companies and 168 are new companies.



