1st phase of Alantic Multipurpose Terminal on schedule for September 2021 completion

The Group Chief Executive Officer of IBISTEK Group of Companies, Dr. Felix Nana Sackey has revealed that the first phase of the much touted Atlantic multipurpose terminal would be completed in September 2021.

Speaking on the Eye on Port program on Infrastructural Developments at the Port of Takoradi, the Group CEO of IBISTEK, disclosed that progress at its infrastrure projects were hindered by COVID-19 restrictions, however, his outfit is more focused to get all its projects underway to meet all expected timelines.



“The contractors were struggling to bring in their divers. Because it was time for them to start placing the quay wall blocks under the sea. It is -18.5 meters deep so they need certified experts. Because of the COVID period, that affected the projects for about 5 weeks,” Dr. Sackey disclosed.



He added that, “in terms of the oil jetty, the subcontractors that we will use for the installation of the loading arms, because of the airport closure, they could not come in, but wait till the airports are opened.”



According to him, the Atlantic Multipurpose Project which would cost a combined total of USD 375 million for two phases, would give the Port of Takoradi a major facelift in its developmental agenda.



He said the Atlantic Multipurpose Terminal, when completed would cover about 62 hectares of operational space, witsh phase 1 consisting of 600m quay length and -16 chart datum, enabling the terminal to handle the largest vessels in the world as well as large volumes of import cargo.

Dr. Felix Nana Sackey added that the 26-hectare, and USD 70 Million-worth TACOTEL, an inland container depot, 6mins drive from the Port of Takoradi, was also built by IBISTEK, and strategically positioned to accommodate the growing volumes of cargo and even much more after the completion of expansion works inside the Port of Takoradi.



He added that, the ICD came in to solve the problem of inadequate space for containerized cargo in the main harbour basin, for which cargo owners had lamented over the years.



Dr. Felix Nana Sackey said the Port of Takoradi’s efficiency and capacity has even more been strengthened with the completion of the IBISTEK-powered new liquid bulk terminal, where he encouraged more companies dealing in oil to establish their tank farms in the Port of Takoradi to experience the full benefits of the new automated port infrastructure at that port.



“The oil jetty is huge, with five loading arms, for petrol, diesel, heavy fuel, bitumen, and gas. The challenge with Takoradi is, there are very few tank farms there so it is an opportunity for other investors to also tap into it and construct their tank farms because the jetty is there to pump the material for them,” he advised.



He said the company, because of its indigenous roots, is also very keen on promoting local capacity, hence, ensures local participation, where available, in majority of works at its project sites.

The Group Chief Executive of IBISTEK also highlighted that, even with the obstacles that may be encountered by such an ambitious local company competing with multinational heavy-weights, it is the ingenuity and integrity IBISTEK demonstrates that helps the company gain favour with its financial partners.



Dr. Sackey said the IBISTEK Group is very motivated to plug in some of the needs of the Port of Takoradi to help the Port Authority achieve its vision of making Ghana’s premier port a first class port and a dominant oil and gas services hub in the sub-region.



The IBISTEK Group CEO, however, appealed to government to continue in its drive to invest in intermodal transport networks including road and rail connectivity so that efficiency can be achieved throughout the entire supply chain.



“In terms of the ancillaries, once we want to target the landlocked countries, we need to improve the facilitation of their goods from the port by road and rail,” he said.

