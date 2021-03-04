2021 Budget: Focus on comprehensive roadmap for economic recovery – Prof. Assibey

Professor Eric Osei-Assibey, Economist

Professor Eric Osei-Assibey, an Economist has stated that the 2021 budget presentation needs to focus on strategizing out a comprehensive roadmap for economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic which has affected the last fiscal year.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb, Professor Assibey said governments effort to reopening the economy cannot be over-emphasized but the budget should be able to capture a strategic plan on how the country plans to boost its economy in the post-COVID-19 era.



“As you know, growth has slowed considerably, we’ve had underperforming revenue, our expenditure going far ahead of the target, fiscal deficit running over the statutory target and so largely, it should be about measures to ensure recovery,” he said.

He further stated that “This because we all know that the road to recovery can be long and also bumpy.”



Meanwhile, closes sources have hinted that Vice President Dr MahamuduBawumia is likely to deliver the 2021 Budget on behalf of the president next week Friday, March 12, 2021. The Finance Minister-Designate Ken Ofori-Atta was expected to present it earlier but he is currently on sick leave in the United States.