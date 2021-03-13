2021 Budget: Govt to roll-out GH¢ National Rental Assistance Scheme

Sat, 13 Mar 2021 Source: Kasapa FM
The government is set to commence a National Rental Assistance scheme to assist Ghanaians to rent decent homes.
This is in partnership with the private sector.
The scheme, which would start off with a GH¢100 million seed capital, would primarily provide loans to young Ghanaians who might not have the financial power to rent an apartment.
“The scheme will crowd-in additional investment from the private sector, to provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them pay rent advance.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said while presenting the 2021 Budget Statement in parliament Friday.
