2021 Budget: Govt to roll-out GH¢ National Rental Assistance Scheme

The government is set to commence a National Rental Assistance scheme to assist Ghanaians to rent decent homes.

This is in partnership with the private sector.



The scheme, which would start off with a GH¢100 million seed capital, would primarily provide loans to young Ghanaians who might not have the financial power to rent an apartment.



“The scheme will crowd-in additional investment from the private sector, to provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them pay rent advance.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said while presenting the 2021 Budget Statement in parliament Friday.





