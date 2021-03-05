2021 Budget: Trade Minister-designate likely to present statement before Parliament

Alan Kyeremanten, Trade and Industry Minister-designate

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen is likely to present the 2021 budget statement before Parliament on March 12, 2021, according to Accra-based Asaase Radio.

The Minister will soon be sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The development comes because Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, is currently in the United States undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. His doctors have advised him to stay on for another two weeks for further observation and recovery.



The Constitution allows the President to appoint whoever he deems fit to make the budget presentation on behalf of the absent Ken Ofori-Atta.

Earlier, reports emerged that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was in line to deliver the presentation before Parliament next week.



Meanwhile, cabinet is also expected to meet to finalise the details before the budget presentation is made.