2021 National Cocoa Week launched

GTA IN COLLABORATION WITH THE GHANA COCOA BOARD (COCOBOD) AND COCOA PROCESSING COMPANY LAUNCH NATIONAL CHOCOLATE WEEK



The Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company launched the National Chocolate Week Celebrations on 4th February, 2021 at the Marriot Hotel, Accra.



The event which is celebrated under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was under the theme “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana”. It is organized every 14th of February to promote the consumption of chocolate and other cocoa based products, give a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine’s Day in Ghana and generate more revenue for national development.



In his opening remarks, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman stated that, the National Chocolate Week Celebrations in its 16th year since its inception seeks to minimize anti- social vices associated with the Celebration of Valentine’s Day and rather increase awareness in the positive effect on the consumption of chocolate. He further added that, due to the national and health benefits of cocoa based products, its consumption will help boost Domestic Tourism and promote Ghana as a preferred chocolate destination.



The CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo on his part indicated that cocoa as the main stay of Ghana’s economy seeks to generate foreign exchange for the economy to boost national development. He took the opportunity to educate Ghanaians on reasons to consume cocoa as follows:

a. Provides the most powerful dietary antioxidants



b. Reduces blood pressure



c. Delays physical signs of ageing



d. Minimizes discomfort/pain associated with menstrual periods.



e. Minimizes worrisome changes that accompany menopause.



f. Has aphrodisiac effect.



g. Prevents stroke by improving blood circulation



h. Fights dental decay

i. Fights stress



j. Provides Energy & Vitality



Launching the National Chocolate Week on behalf of the Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Hon. Minister for Information Designate, Hon. Kojo Oppong – Nkrumah joined by the CEO’S of the GTA and the COCOBOD, encouraged all and sundry to show love to their families and loved ones by buying made in Ghana chocolate and other cocoa based products such as cocoa powder, golden tree pebbles, cocoa biscuits, etc. for them, not only on this occasion but regularly in order to boost the local consumption and also generate income for national development.



Government saw the need to redesign Valentine’s Day to National Chocolate Week Celebrations to change the widely held perception of promoting promiscuity to the promotion and consumption of made in Ghana Chocolates for Ghanaians and the Diasporas.



This year’s National Chocolate Week Celebrations includes the following activities:



• Brand Activations



I. Visibility at the malls with processors to create awareness.



II. Visibility at transport terminals processors to create awareness.

III. Cocoa recipes in menus at selected restaurants.



IV. Distribution of flyers at selected banks.



V. Visibility at the airport/airlines – branding and dispensing points.



VI. Release of helium balloons.



• Chocolate Street Festival/Variety Show/Talent Show



I. Distribution of Chocolates with Artists and astute Ghanaians with endorsement messages on the cocoa story/experience.



• Presentation of Chocolates, COVID – 19 protective gears and cocoa based products to the Ghana Medical Association, and selected hospitals.



• Cocoa time with school children – Chocolates will be shared and a cocoa tree will be planted as memoire.

• National “WHAT DO YOU KNOW” Quiz.



• Chocolate Zones’ in the various shopping malls.



