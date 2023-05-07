2024 US diversity visa selections available – Embassy

Visa applicants may find out about their status on its website

The US embassy in Ghana has released the list of selected applicants for visas for 2024.

The embassy explained that the selection does not guarantee a visa or an interview.



However, applicants may find out about their status on its website.



Each year, the Department of State conducts a random selection of Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) applicants, based on the allocation of available visas in each region and country.



Meanwhile, effective May 30, 2023, non-immigrant visa fees will be revised upwards by the United States of America Embassy in Accra.



This means that B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase from $160 to $185.

On the other hand, petition-based non-immigrants who fall within (H, L, O, P, Q, and R) categories will pay fees of $205 instead of the previous $190.



According to the US Embassy, the move, which will take effect at all U.S embassies and consulates around the world, was established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C.



Persons who apply before May 30 and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day of payment will, however, not be affected by the change.



“Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023, only. Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.



“There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days,” myjoyonline.com quoted the embassy as having said.

SSD/OGB