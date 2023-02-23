0
Menu
Business

2024 elections may erode IMF gains if we overspend - Economist

State Sponsorship Elections.png Elections in Ghana

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Darko, has warned that if care is not taken, government expenditures in the upcoming elections in 2024 may erode the gains from the International Monetary Fund.

According to her, it has been the trend that the country’s expenditures increase during election years.

“Apart from the 2004 election year, the government did an average of around 8.1 percent, so I don’t see that anything is going to be different next year because if you track the data, you would see that every election year, we overspend, it’s a threat to all the actions the government is taking with regards to our fiscals,” she was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

On burden sharing, the economist called for the government’s active participation to ensure that it achieves its targets and also boosts investor confidence.

“We need to see a clear commitment from the part of the government. I thought that when some ministers resigned the government was going to use the opportunity to downsize the number of ministers we have, People say it won’t make any difference but this will send good signals to our investor community,” she stated.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
Related Articles: