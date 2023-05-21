$3 billion IMF deal: Government to review Free SHS programme - Prof. Gatsi

Free SHS is the NPP's Flagship policy

Dean of Business School of the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi, has said one of government's most-talked-about programme; Free Senior High School (Free SHS) and other social interventions would undergo review as part of the conditionalites of the IMF deal secured by government.

He stated categorically that the Free SHS programme would be reviewed and made more targeted.



Speaking on the News 360 porgramme on TV3 Thursday, May 18, 2023, Prof Gatsi said it is not an issue for the IMF to review such programmes because it makes them more efficient.



“Indeed, they have been told what to do about the free SHS to review it and to make it meet the needs of the people of Ghana, that will be done, definitely, there will be a review of the programme to make it more efficient and more accessible to all the people of Ghana,” he said.



He also added that social interventions like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) will be well organised and made accessible to those who qualify.



“Other protections for the vulnerable in a society like LEAP and the rest will be made more efficient to be able to be accessed by those who qualify to access,” he added.



“So having social perception as part of the programme is normal, we have social protection as part of the earlier IMF programme so if we have social protection again in this one, I do not see anything wrong with it but the target of the fund is to make them more productive, to make them more efficient,” he asserted.

On May 17, 2023, IMF approved Ghana's request for $3 billion bailout programme.



The IMF programme, according to government, is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



VKB/ESA