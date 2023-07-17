3 easy steps to check who is on your MoMo 'Next of Kin'

Mobile Money has improved the efficiency of cash transactions

With the introduction of Mobile Money platforms to the digital payment space, the efficiency of cash transactions has be been made easier.

Over the years, service providers have adopted various security and transactional measures to identify cash transfers and other critical details for customers who register unto their platforms.



While some users of the Mobile Money platforms do not readily provide information on who they used for their 'Next of Kin' when registering for the service, this information is critical for people to know.



The term 'Next of Kin' usually refers to a person's closest living relative(s). Individuals who count as next of kin include those with a blood relation, such as children, or, those with a legal standing, such as spouses or adopted children.



In recent times, it has become imperative to know this status as many subscribers at the time of registry could not readily provide one, while there are some who relied on the telco agents to provide them with one.



GhanaWeb Business in this article provides some three easy steps in checking one’s 'Next of Kin' status via MTN’s Mobile Money.



How to check:

1. Dial *170#



2. Select option 6 for My Wallet



3. Select option 10 for Next of Kin and wait for the prompt



It is important to note that should one find a different name for this prompt, a change can be effected manually on the platform.



MA/FNOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:













