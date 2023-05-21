1
Menu
Business

$3bn IMF cash interest is low – Finance Ministry

Ofori Atta In Parliament2 610x400 Ken Ofori-Atta is Finance Minister

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Ministry has indicated that the interest on the $3 billion cash received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is low.

Ghana's request for an IMF bailout was approved on Thursday, May 17, 2023, by the Fund's Executive Board in Washington after a meeting.

According to the Finance Ministry in a post, the first tranche of the loan has been received.

Describing the interest on the loan as low, the ministry further said that the $600m is expected to restore macroeconomic stability and sustain the country's debts, among others.

“The first tranche of $600million of Ghana’s low interest of $3billion Extended Credit Facility has been received to help restore macroeconomic stability, sustain the country’s debts and lay a strong foundation for inclusive growth,” the Ministry tweeted on Saturday, May 20.

Meanwhile, the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stéphane Roudet has expressed optimism about the $3 billion bailout resulting in reforms in the energy and cocoa sectors.

He added that the programme would also result in reforms to encourage private sector investments and also build international reserves.

“There will be reforms in the energy and cocoa sectors,” he said during a joint Ghana -IMF press conference.

“It will be restoring macroeconomic stability, for higher and more inclusive growth. It has reforms that will make the economy more resilient and likely to withstand shock in the future,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: