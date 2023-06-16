3rd African Women in Agribusiness Awards launched

The scheme aim to reward and celebrate the significant impact of African women in the agribusiness

Source: GNA

The third edition of the African Women in Agribusiness Awards (AWiAA) was on Tuesday, June 13, launched at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra.

The awards which is organized by Guzakuza, a Ghanaian social enterprise focused on agribusiness, aim to recognize, reward and celebrate the significant impact of African women in the agribusiness sector.



Guzakuza Project Lead Fortune Kyei noted that the awards"is an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of remarkable women who have overcome challenges and made a real impact in African agribusiness."



She noted that barriers include limited access to land ownership, financial resources, and decision-making power within agricultural systems that affect women.



"For the past three years, we have aimed to change that and put smiles on the faces of women trailblazers in African agribusiness," Ms Kyei noted.



Olivia Yaa Dogle who is a woman into agribusiness stated that being a part of AWiAA has helped grow her network and her business.

According to the programme cordinator of AWiAA, Stephen Kyei Ansah, they are expecting over two thousand entries from across Africa for the awards.



The awards will feature 21 categories, including She-Innovate in Agribusiness Awards, Agritech of the year, Perseverance award, Emerging Star in Agribusiness, Role Model Excellence, Best Agri Advocacy, Best Packaging Agribusiness of the Year, Best farmer award, African Agribusiness Woman of the Year Awards.



Nominations opens on June 14 and closes on August 14, which will be followed by a review and selection process by the Awarding Board from August 15 to October 2.



Winners will be announced in a grand ceremony on November 18, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



The African Agribusiness Woman of the Year will win a trip to the UK.