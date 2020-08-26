Business News

4000 MTN momo subscribers to be rewarded for patronizing digital payments

Mr. Eli Hini

In a bid to promote digital payments in this era of COVID- 19, MTN MoMo has launched the ‘MoMo Pay & Win’ promotion to reward customers who make payments for goods and services through MoMo Merchant IDs and QR codes in the months of August and September.

The points based promotion gives customers the opportunity to earn and accrue points when they make payments. Customers earn1 MoMo point for every GHC1 .00 paid. Payments should have been made to at least five unique Merchants ID numbers within the month to qualify for a prize.



At the end of each month, the top 2,000 customers who earn the most points will be declared winners. The 2000 selected customers will be presented with e-cash prizes ranging from GHC10, 000.00 to GHC50.00.



Speaking on the promo, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Money Limited, Mr. Eli Hini said, “Digitization is facilitating the new- normal and at the center stage of this is digital payments”. We are using this promotion to encourage customers to enjoy convenience of making payments using a merchant ID or a QR code which eliminates the handling of cash and ensures a safe and secure transaction.” He urged retail outlets, churches, hospitals, Associations and unions etc., to also embrace MoMo pay as a means of receiving all forms of payments to reduce the time spent sorting, counting and transporting cash to the banks. “With the merchant pay, your money is kept safely and sales can easily be tracked,” he added.



The ‘MoMo Pay & Win’ promotion was launched on August 5th as part of activities to celebrate MoMo month under the theme “The Relevance of MoMo in a COVID 19” World”.



It is aimed at encouraging customers to adopt digital payments over physical cash which could be a source of exposure to the corona virus. The MTN “MoMo Pay and Win” promo will end on30th September.



Customers can check their accrued points for the month by dialing *120#. At the end of each month, the winners will be presented with their prizes.

Other activities outlined to create excitement for customers during 2020 MoMo month celebration are digital fairs and social media quizzes. Earlier in the month, a Stakeholder workshop was organised to discuss how to boost the FinTech Eco- system in a COVID -19 world.



With the launch of the promotion, MTN has intensified its campaign against fraud. MTN MoMo customers are advised to be careful of the activities of scammers.



Customers are to note that MTN does NOT charge ANY money or its equivalent before prizes are redeemed; hence any request for money, recharge cards or airtime before a prize is redeemed is fraudulent. Calls originating from MTN on the promotion will be made through the official line 0244300000 only.



MTN MoMo Month was instituted in 2012 and has for the past eight (8) years been instrumental in driving awareness, influencing policy and deepening the use of MoMo services.



Over the years, MoMo Month celebration has contributed significantly to driving adoption and acceptance of e-money nationwide.



MTN MoMo was launched in 2009 with two main services i.e. Money Transfer and Airtime Purchase. The MoMo platform has six major categories of financial transactions under which varying services are provided including Pensions, Insurance, Savings, Micro Loans, International Remittances and Banking Options.

Source: MTN Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.