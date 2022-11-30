5.7 million partially registered MTN SIMS to be deactivated on December 1

MTN logo

Over 5.7 million subscribers on Ghana's biggest telecommunications network, MTN, risk having the SIM cards deactivated.

A statement by the company said exactly 5,701,149 subscribers will be unable to access services on December 01, 2022.



The move is in line with a directive from the National Communications Authority to telecos at a meeting held on November 17, 2022.



MTN Ghana, explained that the disconnection will affect subscribers who have yet to complete stage 2 of the mandatory NCA SIM re-registration guideline.

“As of November 26, 2022, 22,112,943 MTN Ghana subscribers had successfully linked their Ghana card to their SIM cards (Stage 1), while 16,411,794 had successfully completed the bio-capture phase (Stage 2). As such, approximately 5,701,149 subscribers will be eligible for deactivation on December 01, 2022”, it pointed out.



“Customers should note that a fully registered SIM card is one that has successfully completed both Stage 1 (Linkage) and Stage 2 (Bio-capture)”, it added.



The statement said affected users can reactivate their SIMS within six months from the date of deactivation, subject to completion of the bio-capture process, adding, deactivated SIM cards will be recycled if they are not reactivated by the end of May 2023.