5 major features about accessing the new terminal at the Tamale International Airport

Source: GACL

Work on Phase Two(2) of the Tamale International Airport Project is complete. As part of the project design, a completely new 5km Road Network, off the Tamale- Bolgatanga main road, has been constructed for easy accessibility to the Airport.

An airport navigation video of the new 5 kilometre Road network and the terminal has been developed to facilitate way-finding to and within the airport.



GACL has commenced the gradual migration and testing of systems at the new terminal today, Saturday, July 29, 2023 ahead of full operations of flights from the new Terminal effective 31st July 2023. This forms part of the operationalization of the new terminal.



The features of the new terminal include a VIP lounge; two (2) Boarding Gates; two(2) Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; eight(8) Check-in desks; Airline ticketing booths and Commercial Retail Areas.



The Phased development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate Airport to Kotoka International Airport with capability to handle Wide Body Aircraft in emergency situations.



Ghana Airports Company Limited is committed to provide World-Class Facilities and Services to position Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

Background:



Airlines have been advised to inform their passengers to arrive at the new airport terminal ahead of scheduled departure time to avoid any delays.



Work on Phase Two (2) of the Tamale Airport Project commenced in July 2019 and includes the construction of an Airport Terminal Building designed for Annual Passenger throughput of 400,000, a Multi-Purpose Terminal, a 5km road network (off Tamale-Bolgatanga Road) and other ancillary facilities.

