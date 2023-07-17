5 media houses, cold store, other chains of businesses owned by Kennedy Agyapong

When you hear of Ken City Media or NET 2 TV, Oman FM, what comes to mind? Your guess is as good as mine as all these media outlets belong to Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin North Central.

But then, these are not the only media houses he owns apart from the above-mentioned ones we already know.



Ashh FM located in Kumasi and Spice FM which can be found in Adu Mante - Takoradi - also belong to this businessman.



Apart from the broadcast media, Kennedy Agyapong owns The National Newspaper.



Despite possessing all these, the Ghanaian businessman also has other chains of businesses to his credit.

The Hollywood Shopping Centre situated at Assin in the Western region allows both residents and travellers to shop all items from this shopping mall.



Super Care Company Limited according to reports, deals in the sale of air conditioners.



Assin Farms Just as its name suggests, is located in Assin where Kennedy Agyapong is leading as the Member of Parliament. Assin Farms is into animal farming and the production of other farm produce.



Mina D’oro Ventures. With this particular business, it is claimed that his wife, Stella Wilson-Agyapong, manages this business though he [Kennedy Agyapong] owns the business.

M/S Imperial World Business Limited adds to the list of businesses of the Assin Central MP.



Real Estate Company. Kennedy Agyapong has in several interviews noted that he is into real estate but information on this remains scanty.



Kennedy Agyapong owns Gold Coin Communication



Recently, in his campaign tour in Kintampo East on Sunday, July 16, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong noted that he's operating a cold store and it is undoubtedly the biggest in Africa.

The chains of businesses of Kennedy Agyapong, he's stated in several interviews, is to help reduce the high unemployment rate in the country.



In a May 2023 report released by the Ghana Statistical Service, 1.76 million persons were unemployed in the third quarter of 2022.



