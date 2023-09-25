50% of Africans lack access to sufficient food - Report

File photo

The 2023 Africa Agriculture Status Report has indicated that 50 per cent of Africans lack access to sufficient food, Graphic.com has said.

It said six hundred and fifty million people in Africa lack economic or physical access to sufficient food.



The report noted that if the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) were fully realized, many Africans would escape extreme poverty by 2035.



President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Dr Agnes Kalibata, while speaking on the report said, “As the continent faces the dual challenges of rapid population growth and climate change, finding new financing mechanisms will be paramount in shaping a prosperous and secure food future for all its citizens,” she said.



AfCFTA, which came into effect in January 2021, is the largest free trade area globally.



Covering 55 African countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $3.4 trillion, AfCFTA aims at eliminating barriers to trade in Africa.



The free trade area will help African economies build robust and more resilient economies to absorb any shock – internally or externally.

SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards