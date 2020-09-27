63 years of BoG’s existence too long to have only two women as Deputy Governors – Elsie Awadzi

Elsie Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana(BoG), Elsie Awadzi, has expressed optimism that in the not too distant future more women will be allowed to serve as Deputy Governors of the central bank.

She revealed that since the BoG was established some 63 years ago, only two women, herself and Nana Oye Mansah Yeboah who is on retirement, have had the privilege to serve in this capacity.



She said this is not the best, adding that “I do hope and it is my fervent prayer that it won’t be such a big deal that a woman is occupying this role.”



She said this after receiving the Corporate Personality of the Year honours at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Women of the Year event organized by Glitz Africa in collaboration with TV3.



She said “Thank you to everyone who prayed and supported me in this role. It is not an easy task but a woman can do it. The late Justice Rose Ginsburg [The second woman appointed to the US Supreme Court] said women belong wherever decisions are made and I so much believe that women belong where important decisions that affect the whole nation are being made.



“Let me also say that I am the second woman occupying the role of Deputy Governor. The only other woman who has had the privilege to serve in this role is Nana Oye Mansah Yeboah who served from 1989 to 1997, almost 21 years after she finished serving I got appointed in February 2018.

Today (Saturday, September 26) happens to be her 82nd birthday and I want to honour her and celebrate her and dedicate this award to all the women of Ghana, to the women at the Bank of Ghana as well as to Nana Oye Mansah.



“I do hope and it is my fervent prayer that it won’t be such a big deal that a woman is occupying this role. 63 years of our nation’s history of the Bank of Ghana’s existence is too long to have had only two men serving as deputy governors. So it is my prayer that before long it will not be a big deal and we will have many women doing it.”



The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media General, parent company of TV3, Onua TV, 3FM, Onua FM, Connect FM, Akoma FM, Ms Beatrice Agyemang, was also honoured at the event.



She received the award for Excellence in Media at the just-ended Ghana Woman of the Year Honours event.



She was honoured for her hard work at the event which was organized by Glitz Africa in collaboration with TV3. The event took place on Saturday, September 26 in Accra.

She expressed gratitude to her family and staff for supporting her all these years.



“This is a challenge for us at Media General,” Ms Agyemang told the gathering.



Similarly, Berla Mundi, co-host of the New Day Programme and host of the Day Show on TV3 was also honoured during the event.



She was presented with the Ghana Woman of the Year, Young Star award.



Berla thanked her mother and sister for supporting her in prayers and also thanked the Group CEO of Media General for the unflinching support she has given her.

Other women who were honoured at the event include Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Elsie Awdazi, Actress and Media Personality Nana McBrown and others.



General Manager of TV3, Mr Francis Doku explained that TV3 partnered Glitz Africa for this year’s edition as part of the company’s efforts at honouring hardworking and deserving women.



He said “This year, Media General and TV3 have partnered with Glitz Africa for the Women of the Year Award.



“This is the 5th in the series of the Women of the Year Award and we believe that it is a good thing to ensure that we congratulate and honour women for the work that they do.”