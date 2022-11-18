1
680,000 jobs to be created in the Western Region - Minister hints

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has outlined some social interventions his Ministry has embarked on to develop the Region.

According to him, under his leadership, about 12 health facilities have been established to improve the health sector of the Region.

He recounted that there is an ongoing construction of a new Regional hospital to rectify the health challenges.

"As we speak, we are constructing new Western Regional hospital at Agona Nkwanta Apemanyim which is 250-bed hospital," he said.

The Minister also disclosed that as part of initiatives to create jobs in the Region, a petroleum hub is in progress.

The petroleum hub is aimed at processing of petro-chemical products, crude oil, fertilizer plant and oil refineries which forms part of measures to develop the Region.

When completed, the hub will serve as means of "export to the rest of West Africa and the rest of the world. And the huge potentials of it in terms of job creation and the value it will create is what makes unique in the Western Region and it's something that we believe that it's doable with investors already expressing interest in it".

He further revealed that the hub will create 680,000 jobs in the Region.

The Minister said these during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

