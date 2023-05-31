0
Menu
Business

70% of Ghana's trade carried by sea - Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that maritime transport covers about 70 per cent of trade in Ghana.

He further said the fishing sector constitutes 10% of Ghana's workforce; meaning this sector contributes 4.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking at the national blue economy summit in Accra on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, he said the ocean needs to be protected stating that the coastal area is home to about 7.5 million people in Ghana.

"Our coastal area is home to some 7.5 million people. Like many other coastal African countries, the blue economy provides us with food, employment and income. For instance, some 10% of Ghana's workforce is employed in the fishing sector which also accounts for 4.5% of the country's GDP," he said.

"Additionally, 70% of Ghana's trade is carried by sea through the ports of Tema and Takoradi. We are well-positioned to benefit from the ocean's resources if sustainably managed," Akufo-Addo stated.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana continues to experience a major decline in fish stock due to overfishing, overexploitation, harmful fisheries subsidies and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Apart from the economic loss these activities cause, they contribute to the depletion of fish stocks.

He said urgent actions needed to be taken to safeguard the ocean's capacity.

Watch the video below;



ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: