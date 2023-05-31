70% of Ghana's trade carried by sea - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that maritime transport covers about 70 per cent of trade in Ghana.

He further said the fishing sector constitutes 10% of Ghana's workforce; meaning this sector contributes 4.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Speaking at the national blue economy summit in Accra on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, he said the ocean needs to be protected stating that the coastal area is home to about 7.5 million people in Ghana.



"Our coastal area is home to some 7.5 million people. Like many other coastal African countries, the blue economy provides us with food, employment and income. For instance, some 10% of Ghana's workforce is employed in the fishing sector which also accounts for 4.5% of the country's GDP," he said.



"Additionally, 70% of Ghana's trade is carried by sea through the ports of Tema and Takoradi. We are well-positioned to benefit from the ocean's resources if sustainably managed," Akufo-Addo stated.



President Akufo-Addo said Ghana continues to experience a major decline in fish stock due to overfishing, overexploitation, harmful fisheries subsidies and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Apart from the economic loss these activities cause, they contribute to the depletion of fish stocks.



He said urgent actions needed to be taken to safeguard the ocean's capacity.



