700 million barrels of undeveloped oil can transform Ghana’s economy - Kadijah Amoah

Kadijah Amoah is now the Chief Executive of Aker Energy Ghana

The newly appointed Chief Executive of Aker Energy Ghana, Kadijah Amoah has urged Ghanaians to take charge of the vast energy resources the nation is blessed with.

According to her, there is some 700 million barrels of undeveloped oil on Aker Energy’s block and adjacent the AGM block which all have the potential to transform Ghana and its economy.



“For the Ghanaian people, we need to get in control of our own destiny and it starts with mastering the development and operation of the vast energy resources we have. The 700 million barrels of undeveloped oil in our block and the adjacent AGM block have the potential to transform Ghana, not only the economy but also the competence-base. The latter can also be applied over time in other sectors such as the renewables sector,” Kadijah Amoah said.



“I am humbled by this honour, but also glad that CEO of Aker Energy AS, Håvard Garseth and his very experienced technical team will continue to support and safeguard the technical delivery until all technical knowledge and competence have been fully transferred to my home country [Ghana],” she added.

Kadijah Amoah's comments come after she was promoted as Country Director to now serve as Chief Executive Officer of Aker Energy Ghana Limited, effective 4th January 2021.



Chief Executive of Aker Energy AS, Håvard Garseth in a statement issued, indicated the move shows Aker Energy’s commitment to become a fully Ghanaian operator managed and run by Ghanaian employees.