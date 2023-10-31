72-year-old man arrested for selling fake ECG meters

File photo of intercepted fake meters

A 72-year-old man identified as Armstrong William Arthur has been arrested by the police for selling fake ECG meters.

The suspect, who is an Assembly member of Esshiam-Ntaama in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis was grabbed after a tip-off from a customer.



Narrating how he was arrested, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo, said they - ECG - posed as potential customers who were interested in buying some of his meters.



He was subsequently arrested when he showed up at the location given.



“William Arthur’s criminal activities came to light after a tip-off by a customer in Sekondi. We then placed a phone call to him and pretended to be interested in the metres that he sells. With the help of the Police, we were able to arrest him. He also mentioned Philip Eshun as his source. When we went to Eshun’s house, we found that he had installed three of the fake metres. We therefore arrested him as well. They are currently in the custody of the Sekondi Police, who are conducting further investigations into the matter,” Mr Quarcoo said.



He lauded the informant and urged customers to also report persons engaged in such fraudulent activities.

Mr Quarcoo warned fake ECG meter dealers to desist from such acts as they won't be spared if apprehended.



SA/NOQ



