7th Ghana Energy Awards: Nominations close on September 29

File photo

Source: Energy Ghana

Nominations into the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) close on Friday September 29, after a 100-day nominations window which opened at the media launch on July 27.

Organized by the Energy Media Group, the 7th edition of the Awards is titled “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions as Building Blocks for the 2030-2040 Targets.” It is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council Ghana, with validation by Mazars.



This year’s event features 24 competitive categories which include the prestigious Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Green Chief Trailblazer Award, Energy Transition Most Valuable Award, Energy Signature Award, and the Energy Advocate of the Year.



Others are the Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star Award (Individual and Company), and Energy Reporter of the Year.



Since the official opening, the Awards Secretariat has received several entries into the various competitive categories.

The Ghana Energy Awards scheme is an industry-accepted initiative put together to recognize excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector and acknowledge deserving players striving in various aspects and industries of the sector.



Before the main event in November, the Awards Secretariat has a number of activities lined up, including Nominees’ Announcement; and Site Visitation to prospective nominees’ project sites to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on the ground.



This makes the GEA one of few award schemes that insist on field verification to ensure awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved.