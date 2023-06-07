7th Ghana Energy Awards: Organisers call on Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Executives captured in a photo

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

The Energy Media Group (EMG), organiser of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA), has paid a courtesy call on the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) in Accra.

The visit was to engage the Chamber on its key activities, targets and expectations for the year. It is the first in a series of engagements to indulge industry partners on the key happenings in the sector, and forms part of preparatory activities toward the awards event this year.



Ing. Henry Teinor, the Event Director, and Chief Executive of EMG, indicated that the awards scheme, which is in its 7th year, has been running successfully due to the support of partners such as CBOD. With the Chamber having a new leadership, it was therefore, expedient to renew the GEA’s relations with them, for this year and future collaborations.



Dr Patrick Ofori, the Chief Executive of the Chamber, welcomed the delegation and applauded the Ghana Energy Awards as an incredible initiative. He subsequently proposed a partnership with the Energy Media Group to build the public’s capacity and knowledge of the sector through its Energy TV enterprise.



The research teams of both firms, he said, could also liaise to further examine issues in the sector.



He mentioned that the GEA could consider using the State Interest Governance Authority (SIGA) standard to monitor public agencies effectively. Such a system, he added, would give further boost to the Scheme’s intent to reward excellence.

Lawyer Jantuah, Chairman of the GEA Awards Panel, also called for organisations such as CBOD to promote local participation in the sector. The Chamber, he said, had a crucial role to play in the sector’s growth, via advocacy to its members to get more youth into the industry in order to secure their future.



The Ghana Energy Awards is an industry-accepted initiative that aims to recognise the innovation and excellence of the players, organisations and institutions in the sector and their contributions to the country’s development.



In its 7th year, the GEA is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, the World Energy Council, Ghana and validated by Mazars.



Every year, the event organisers embark on a series of activities that culminate in the main awards event in November. The courtesy calls are the first in this series. Next is the media launch of this year’s event, which unveils the theme, and formally opens nominations for all prospective candidates.



The Ghana Energy Awards features both competitive and non-competitive categories, including the Energy Personality of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.