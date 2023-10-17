7th Ghana Energy Awards: Organisers release 2023 nominees’ list

2023 nominees’ list released

Source: Energy Ghana

The Energy Media Group, organizer's of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA), on Monday, October 16 released the full list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the Awards.

Nominations into the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) closed on Friday, September 29, after a 100-day nominations window opened at the official media launch on July 27.



Featuring nominees across the competitive categories for the event this year, the list includes individuals, organizations, and institutions in the power and petroleum subsectors of the country’s energy sector.



This year’s event features 24 competitive categories, including the prestigious Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Green Chief Trailblazer Award, Energy Transition Most Valuable Award, Energy Signature Award, and the Energy Advocate of the Year.



Others are the Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star Award (Individual and Company), and Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.



The 7th Ghana Energy Awards is under the theme: “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions as Building Blocks for the 2030-2040 Targets”, and is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council, Ghana with validation by Mazars.

The Ghana Energy Awards scheme is an industry-accepted initiative put together to recognize excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector and acknowledge deserving players striving in various aspects of the industry.



This announcement of nominees is one of several activities that the Awards Secretariat has lined up prior to the main event. Site visits by the Awarding Panel and the Secretariat to nominees’ project sites are also currently ongoing.



This activity is to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on the ground. This activity makes the GEA one of few award schemes that insist on field verification to ensure that awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved.



The main event of this year’s Ghana Energy Awards is scheduled for Friday, November 17, 2023.



