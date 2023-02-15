8 million Ghanaians have not linked their Ghana Cards to SIM cards - Minister

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed that, there are a total of 42,451,296 SIMs including newly registered ones in Ghana's system.

However, as at February 9, 2023, only 33,793,132 have completed stage 1 of the registration while 8,68,164 are yet to link their Ghana Cards to their SIMs.



This was captured in the Order Paper of the house on February 14, 2024 as a response to the question on the progress of SIM card re-registrations in the country currently.



“Mr. Speaker, there are a total of 42,451,296 SIMs including new registrations. As at 9th February 2023, the total number of people who have completed stage 1 of the registration i.e. linking their Chana Card to their SIMs are 33,793, 132 representing 79.60% of the total number of SIMS in Ghana. The number of unregistered SIMs i.e. those who have not attempted to link their Ghana Cards to their SIMs are 8,658, 164 representing 20.40%. The number of people who have completed the process of the SIM registration i.e. stage 2 (Biometric Capture) are 25,150,522 representing 59.25% and unregistered SIMs under stage 2 is 17,300,774 representing 40.75%," she said.



With regards to the data, Ursula Owusu said 19,514 SIMS have been registered out of 32,287 total number of SIMs.



“Mr Speaker, the total number of Data SIMs is 32,287. 19,514 of these have been successfully registered while 12,773 are unregistered. A Self-Service App has been developed to enable people complete the registration exercise in the comfort of their homes,” she added.



The Minister for communication, therefore, urged MPs to advise their constituents to register their SIMs.

“Mr Speaker, I continue to appeal to appeal to colleague members of Parliament to encourage their constituents to go and register their SIMs to ensure that the governments vision of ensuring digital safety is achieved,” she appealed.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















YNA/WA