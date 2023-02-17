1
Menu
Business

80% of public sector workers earn less than GH¢3,000 monthly – GSS

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that more than 80% of public sector workers earn less than GH¢3,000 monthly.

It also reveals that although the maximum salary in the sector is GH¢33,000, the top 10% earners in the public sector earn a total of 22% of salaries paid by the government.

The service also adds that the overall average salary of the public sector worker is 2,594.

Government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim made this disclosure at the release of the 2022 report of Earnings Inequality in the Public Sector.

“80% of the public sector workers earn less than GH¢3,000. If you take every 5 employees, 4 out of them are earning less than GH¢3000ghc. On the other hand, if you have the disparities, if your take home is on a minimum of Ghc418 relative to a maximum of GH¢33,000.

Look at this rate, minimum 418ghc, maximum about 33,000 and because 80% earn less than GH¢3,000 you get an average figure of GH¢2,594. Despite the conversation on earnings in politics, the first basic thing we do is put all of us in the public sector in groups of 10 in ascending order based on our earnings,” Prof. Annim stated.

He continued: “Three things are certain, if you take the top 30% they earn more than precisely 32% of the total salary in the public service. If you take the first bottom 50% they are earning just about a 3rd of the total earnings within the public sector. If you take the bottom 20% they are earning just about 11% of the total earnings.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Related Articles: