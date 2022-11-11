A&C Mall celebrates 15 years of remarkable accomplishments

Andrew Kwabena Asamoah, founder of A&C Mall

Source: A&C Mall

Having cemented its name in the Ghanaian commercial real estate market and evolved into a true destination lifestyle node offering a one-stop for a variety of shopping, business, and health and fitness products and services, A&C Mall lines up various activities in commemoration of its fifteenth anniversary this year.

The occasion commenced on October 17, 2022, and is expected to be climaxed on December 31, 2022, with a special ceremony including a showcase of some of its future projects.



Setting the tone for the celebration would be an anniversary sales event dubbed ‘15 On 15’ scheduled to be held at the A&C Mall car park between November 11 and 13. This would be followed by Black Friday Sales and Treasure Hunt on November 25.



Officials of the mall which has built a reputation of being the nation’s go-to mixed-use lifestyle center while remaining relevant in Ghana’s competitive market, have also factored the need to give back to the society, birthing the desire to carry out a corporate social responsibility from December 1 to 31.



Located at East Legon, Accra, A&C Mall was the first shopping mall to be opened in Ghana. The enterprise, founded by a Ghanaian, Andrew Kwabena Asamoah, was birthed in 2006 and was commissioned by the then-president of Ghana John Agyekum Kufour.



The vision of Mr. Asamoah who had spent three decades in the diaspora was to “ignite the retail sector in Ghana” hence the decision to “come back home and contribute positively to the development of my country.”



A barrister-at-law and a former Director of World Health Organisation Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Asamoah has served and continues to serve on a number of national and international bodies as well as non-profit organizations.

In 2021, Mr. Asamoah was awarded a Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) in Leadership and Innovation by the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva. He has post-graduate qualifications in Public Administration, Human Resources Development, etc.



The business mogul has numerous laurels to his credit including the National Award: Officer of the Order of the Volta; Planters of Seed Award of Ghana Club 100; BID International Star Gold Award for Quality, Geneva, Switzerland; Business Growth Achievement Award, Ghana SME and CEOs Summit (2018), etc.



He is married to Cecilia Asamoah who is the Executive Director of the predominantly family-run business. Described as the pillar of strength of the family, the mother of four has joined her husband on their many global journeys. Her calm and patient but firm demeanor complements her excellent entrepreneurial and management skills, high work ethic, and top-quality customer service as the company secretary.



The A&C brand is carved from the initials of the couple – Andrew and Cecilia.



As the business marks its fifteenth anniversary, it aims at expanding and enriching its services to meet the needs of its cherished customers. The A&C Corner, a home décor Mall is almost completed and the A&C Village is under construction.