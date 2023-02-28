1
Menu
Business

A-G owes duty to the public not Parliament - Domelevo replies Majority Leader

Kyei Mensah Bonsu Domelevo Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General and Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Auditor-General (AG), Daniel Yao Domelevo has responded to the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s claims that he set a ‘bad precedent’ while in office by making public the Auditor General’s report before Parliament even received a copy to scrutinize.

According to the majority leader, the move is a ‘bad practice’ which Domelevo introduced before leaving office – but maintained “it must stop”.

Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show on Thursday, (February 23, 2023) made reference to how the developed countries' Audit Generals work closely with parliament without leaking their final report to the public.

But Daniel Yao Domelevo argued that Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s claim is “false”.

“Go on the internet and you will find so many Auditor-General’s reports, it’s a good practice,” he said.

Mr Domelevo told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that a union for Auditor-Generals allow reports to be published in the public.

“We have a group called the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institution, the group supervise all Auditor-Generals and they issue a standard to guide our works. Number twelve of the standard says all supreme audit are encouraged to publish their report because they owe duty and accountability to the public, not parliament.”

“Parliament is the representative of the people that is why the report goes to parliament, but that doesn’t stop the people who hold shares in the economy from knowing how the government is using their resources,” he explained.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: