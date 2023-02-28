A-G owes duty to the public not Parliament - Domelevo replies Majority Leader

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General and Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Auditor-General (AG), Daniel Yao Domelevo has responded to the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s claims that he set a ‘bad precedent’ while in office by making public the Auditor General’s report before Parliament even received a copy to scrutinize.

According to the majority leader, the move is a ‘bad practice’ which Domelevo introduced before leaving office – but maintained “it must stop”.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show on Thursday, (February 23, 2023) made reference to how the developed countries' Audit Generals work closely with parliament without leaking their final report to the public.



But Daniel Yao Domelevo argued that Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s claim is “false”.



“Go on the internet and you will find so many Auditor-General’s reports, it’s a good practice,” he said.

Mr Domelevo told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that a union for Auditor-Generals allow reports to be published in the public.



“We have a group called the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institution, the group supervise all Auditor-Generals and they issue a standard to guide our works. Number twelve of the standard says all supreme audit are encouraged to publish their report because they owe duty and accountability to the public, not parliament.”



“Parliament is the representative of the people that is why the report goes to parliament, but that doesn’t stop the people who hold shares in the economy from knowing how the government is using their resources,” he explained.